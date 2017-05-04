Terre Haute feels retail's shake up

Terre Haute feels retail's shake up

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Another closing: Gander Mountain has recently announced that its Terre Haute location across from Honey Creek Mall will close. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Partially closing: While the Sears store in Honey Creek Mall will remain open the Sears Auto Center is closing its doors for good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons 39 min Day Job 4
Praying for big mikes family 46 min Sosorry 1
Another Crack House Opened!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 hr Truth 6
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 2 hr Local Resident 41
Retarded CSX. Blocking roads all day and train ... 2 hr Travis 6
News Vigo Schools closed Friday due to widespread fl... 3 hr Yoda 2
TH North baseball hazjng 3 hr iloveblackyogapants 8
Terre Haute Dope Heads 4 hr Honestly 80
TH North Baseball 5 hr Dysfunctional coach 57
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 7 hr Lewd Act 23
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 19 hr William Dale Math... 1,991
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 06 at 11:25PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC