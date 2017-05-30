Terre Haute deficits continue, but officials see positive trends
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 23 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute deficits continue, but officials see positive trends. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The city of Terre Haute's latest financial snapshot shows deficits totaling nearly $15.6 million but year-to-year trends are positive, Mayor Duke Bennett and City Council Finance Committee Chairman Earl Elliott said separately Tuesday. The city's monthly financial report for April showed a nearly $5.9 million general fund deficit, compared with $4.8 million in March.
#1 17 hrs ago
And Duke your wonderful Mayor ultimately takes the town in the gutter!
|15
