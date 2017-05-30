Teenager struck by a police car in Indiana while riding bike
Authorities say a teenager was seriously injured after being struck by a police car in Indiana while riding a bike. State police say in a statement that the 17-year-old boy from Muncie was riding about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he disregarded a red light at an intersection.
