Teenager struck by a police car in In...

Teenager struck by a police car in Indiana while riding bike

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Authorities say a teenager was seriously injured after being struck by a police car in Indiana while riding a bike. State police say in a statement that the 17-year-old boy from Muncie was riding about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he disregarded a red light at an intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min Aquarius-WY 3,312
Tracy Smodilla 27 min Terre Haute 58
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 1 hr 4wd gal 28
DiH Advics 2nd shift 3 hr Phasefourpimp 1
Do you smell like your twin brother? 3 hr DeeDee 5
Foot job 6 hr Long haired girl 1
TH drug houses 8 hr drugdealerz 9
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 16 hr Wondering 2,025
vixen at 6th ave 21 hr Across State Lines 15
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 31 at 9:45PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,433,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC