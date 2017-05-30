Teen dies after being struck by car in southern Clay County
A 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in southern Clay County at 12:38 p.m. today. The identity of the teen has not been released by police, who said the girl ran onto Indiana 246 from a residence into the path of a car driven by a Jasonville man.
