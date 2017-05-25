Suspect sought in indecent exposure case
Information being released at this time is limited. Anyone who recognizes the person shown in these store surveillance photos is asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|2 min
|Bob
|11
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Trump your President
|2,669
|Hey Brandy Cronkhite
|16 min
|regency4ever
|4
|Broc taylor
|19 min
|Ssssss
|1
|What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a...
|48 min
|pall mall
|16
|A couple of AIDS ridden rump rangers on 22nd St...
|52 min
|Hoosier Daddy
|13
|Scott's and Son's Complete Home Solutions
|59 min
|LOL
|2
|terry ray
|2 hr
|coloncleaner
|11
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Tony
|2,005
|food stampes
|7 hr
|The Donald
|22
|
|Why did THN prom suck so bad
|10 hr
|Dad
|16
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC