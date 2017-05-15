Study finds food insecurity exists ac...

Study finds food insecurity exists across all of Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

It varies from a low of 9 percent in Hamilton County up to nearly 19 percent in Marion County. The report by Feeding America reports the average county food insecurity rate in Indiana is 14 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Aquarius-WY 1,401
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 32 min Cracken 31
Stupidest husbands and their cheating wifes in ... 1 hr Mr Rogers 1
Misty Hoffman 1 hr Been conned by her 9
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 1 hr Lewis Resident 311
Whitney Crowley 1 hr Johnny 13
Who are meanest wives in Terre Haute 1 hr Baddest B 10
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 3 hr MoMoney 21
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 5 hr justin200567890 78
How many nurses will get fired from Union Hospi... (Mar '12) 9 hr Mistakes 147
Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office 13 hr Sick and tired 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 16 at 10:48AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC