Stuck valve in Toad Hop leads to floo...

Stuck valve in Toad Hop leads to flooding

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerRising: Water hits sand bags near the U.S. 40 and Assisi Drive in Toad Hop on Friday morning. Vigo County Emergency Management said a flapper system was partially open, and that allowed water to seep into the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 1 min fact remains 32
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 45 min Elmovicious 19
TH North Baseball 52 min Baseball Parent 55
Tough choice 1 hr Duke defender 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr TH Guy 1,990
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... 1 hr Peace Please 26
T H North 2 hr Observer 8
Terre Haute Dope Heads 12 hr ugh 73
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 05 at 10:51PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,376 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC