Stuck valve in Toad Hop leads to flooding
Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerRising: Water hits sand bags near the U.S. 40 and Assisi Drive in Toad Hop on Friday morning. Vigo County Emergency Management said a flapper system was partially open, and that allowed water to seep into the area.
