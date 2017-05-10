Storm affected 41,500 Duke Energy cus...

Storm affected 41,500 Duke Energy customers locally

22 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Duke Energy damage assessment report on last week's storm-related power outages shows more than two-thirds of the utility's customers in Vigo County were without power at one point or another because of Wednesday night's storm. Of about 60,000 customers in Terre Haute, power had to be restored to 41,494 customers, according to Duke Energy district manager Rick Burger.

Terre Haute, IN

