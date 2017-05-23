State senator addresses constituents ...

State senator addresses constituents in West Terre Haute

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeHearing them out: State Sen. Jon Ford listens to his constituents at the West Terre Haute Public Library on Wednesday night. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Making his point: State Sen. Jon Ford talks to his constituents at the West Terre Haute Public Library about the issues facing the community and how he is working to address them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 15 min Quirky 2,574
Jodi Page 22 min Passing Through 11
Danee Olson 22 min Dear Brooke 73
Gold Diggers 34 min sociopath 8
A couple of AIDS ridden rump rangers on 22nd St... 40 min That IssumFunnyzhit 4
Crystal eva joann Daugherty 48 min Crystal E Daugherty 7
Paul Hoffert (Nov '11) 51 min Slipknot 18
Why did THN prom suck so bad 2 hr backdooryo 14
terry ray 14 hr BoneyM 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 24 at 10:54AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC