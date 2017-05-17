State: Expect lane work on I-70 and Indiana 641-Indiana 46
The Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced there will be traffic pattern changes at the I-70 interchange at Exit 11 on or after Thursday, weather permitting. Traffic will be shifted into the new Indian 641-Indiana 46 northbound lanes so the contractor can finish working on the southbound lanes between Margaret Avenue and the I-70 eastbound exit ramp on the south side of the interchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THNLL an embarrassment
|3 min
|ohmygosh
|17
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|The Donald
|1,702
|So cox quit firehouse
|18 min
|Yeah i work
|1
|the Kraemers and the Fields
|23 min
|anonymous tips
|5
|Pubic hair soup at Becky's Cafe
|49 min
|Mr Dukey
|15
|Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October
|1 hr
|Duke
|5
|Track Club
|1 hr
|MattS86
|3
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|8 hr
|THN mom
|7
|Tee Pee sl*t bartenders
|Tue
|have not seen the...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC