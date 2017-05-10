Songs and dogs teach fire safety
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaDon't open if its hot: Jeff Owens, a retired firefighter with Koorsen Fire & Security, has Kasey, the fire and life safety dog, demonstrate how one should check to see if a fire is on the other side of a door during a demonstration Friday at Ouabache Elementary. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Laughing while learning: Ouabache Elementary School kindergarten student Malachi Palmer laughs Friday as he watches Kasey, the fire and life safety dog, demonstrate how to roll on the ground if you catch fire.
