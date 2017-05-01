Someone turn off the water
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeSubmerged: The ramp leading to the floating dock at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute was flooded by last weekend's abundance of rain. About 4.4 inches fell locally from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is their things??
|8 min
|Swoo
|1
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department
|16 min
|Mommy
|6
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|3 hr
|Curt
|52
|I ated a pot of beans!! (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Mouth is full
|13
|Dogs with dingleberries (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|I mopped up the b...
|15
|Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|Hankies
|49
|What do you do to your bath water?
|4 hr
|Pork steak
|14
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|1,973
|TH North Baseball
|15 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|36
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC