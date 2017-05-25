Social Security: Honoring our heroes ...

Social Security: Honoring our heroes on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, we honor the soldiers and service members who have given their lives for our nation. Social Security respects the heroism and courage of our military service members, and we remember those who have given their lives in defense of freedom.

