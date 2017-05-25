Six felony charges filed in parental abduction case
A Terre Haute man faces six felony charges in connection with the alleged abduction of his toddler daughter on Sunday. James Denny, 22, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6, where Judge Michael Lewis appointed an attorney and set another hearing for June 2. Criminal charges filed include domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and two counts of intimidation, all Level 5 felonies.
