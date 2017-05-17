Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October
There are 5 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A new trial date of Oct. 16 has been set for two former Vigo County School Corp. employees federally indicted on charges involving an alleged kickback scheme. The order signed Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson specifies the trial for Frank Shahadey and Franklin Fennell will be conducted in the U.S. Courthouse at Terre Haute.
#2 12 hrs ago
Mayor Duke is worried about these continuances. He pointed out that his friend Frank will have spent almost a year in prison by this October, without being convicted of anything, or even having a proper trial!
In our phone call this evening, Mayor Duke wondered out loud if our court system is working as efficiently as possible. He said he has some ideas on how to improve it. We're lucky to have such a gifted leader!
#3 5 hrs ago
Dam does that mean we gotta send Frank some Geeb for his commissary?
#4 3 hrs ago
The attorney had another trial? Something fishy here..
#5 3 hrs ago
They just need more time to build cases on all the other geebers he is snitching out. Bubba gonna have plenty of fresh fish once Frank is done talking.
#6 2 hrs ago
I can't tell you how much our phone calls mean to me. Without your counsel, I would have everything in Terre Haute all screwed up.
