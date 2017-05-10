Severe storm damages homes, businesses in Terre Haute, Vigo County; power outages persist
Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerPatrick Shuffield, a guest, and Samatha Shaw, a front desk employee, talk about the storm damage to Comfort Inn near the intersection of 6th and Margaret. Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerRoofing material hands from the side of Comfort Inn after a storm hit the hotel Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|9 min
|girlcrush
|443
|You'd better stop telling people when I smoke m...
|16 min
|Brother
|4
|Rachel Leslie leaving SMWC, opening her own bus...
|59 min
|iloveblackyogapants
|4
|My Head Is Spinning Stop The Merry Go Round
|1 hr
|Weinus
|4
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|1 hr
|Fontanet trash
|66
|Always something
|1 hr
|tangerine
|2
|My husband is my best friend
|1 hr
|fun game
|10
|Affairs at Hamilton Center
|2 hr
|Wife
|5
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC