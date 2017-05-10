Salvation Army kettles to be out to promote 'Pathway of Hope'
Submitted photo'Pathway' success story: Thomas and Amber Conway joined Pathway of Hope in July 2016 when she was 33 weeks pregnant and they unexpectedly found themselves homeless and living in a Terre Haute park.The Conways found emotional and spiritual support through Pathway of Hope and The Salvation Army church as they worked on a goal of finding safe and affordable housing before their daughter was born. A Pathway of Hope caseworker was able to locate a small, safe and affordable house to rent that they could move into immediately.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|18 min
|swampmudd
|942
|The Verve still sucks
|24 min
|strung up
|4
|Taylor (russ) kindered
|1 hr
|Ted
|4
|I think you are cool as f##k
|1 hr
|Hopcat
|6
|When You Accuse Me Of Doing Something Make Sure...
|1 hr
|Hopcat
|10
|My finger poked through the toilet paper and I ...
|1 hr
|Hopcat
|2
|My snake ate your shark.
|1 hr
|Allergic to sharks
|6
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|8 hr
|Boom
|76
|Riverscape and Brendan Kerns
|9 hr
|Dragon Fly
|25
