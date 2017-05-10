Salvation Army kettles to be out to p...

Salvation Army kettles to be out to promote 'Pathway of Hope'

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Submitted photo'Pathway' success story: Thomas and Amber Conway joined Pathway of Hope in July 2016 when she was 33 weeks pregnant and they unexpectedly found themselves homeless and living in a Terre Haute park.The Conways found emotional and spiritual support through Pathway of Hope and The Salvation Army church as they worked on a goal of finding safe and affordable housing before their daughter was born. A Pathway of Hope caseworker was able to locate a small, safe and affordable house to rent that they could move into immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 18 min swampmudd 942
The Verve still sucks 24 min strung up 4
Taylor (russ) kindered 1 hr Ted 4
I think you are cool as f##k 1 hr Hopcat 6
When You Accuse Me Of Doing Something Make Sure... 1 hr Hopcat 10
My finger poked through the toilet paper and I ... 1 hr Hopcat 2
My snake ate your shark. 1 hr Allergic to sharks 6
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 8 hr Boom 76
Riverscape and Brendan Kerns 9 hr Dragon Fly 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 13 at 11:12PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC