Salvation Army kettles to be out to promote 'Pathway of Hope'

Submitted photo'Pathway' success story: Thomas and Amber Conway joined Pathway of Hope in July 2016 when she was 33 weeks pregnant and they unexpectedly found themselves homeless and living in a Terre Haute park.The Conways found emotional and spiritual support through Pathway of Hope and The Salvation Army church as they worked on a goal of finding safe and affordable housing before their daughter was born. A Pathway of Hope caseworker was able to locate a small, safe and affordable house to rent that they could move into immediately.

