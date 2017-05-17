Robinson teen dies, 5 injured in car crash
A Robinson, Illinois teenager died and five other juveniles were injured in a one-car crash at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday southwest of Robinson. Illinois State Police report the driver, a 16-year-old female, was traveling east on County Road 900 North at a high speed when the 200 3 Honda Accord struck gravel and went out of control.
|
