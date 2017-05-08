Retired officers worried about pensio...

Retired officers worried about pension shortfall

Some retired Terre Haute police officers are concerned about a growing deficit in the city's police pension fund, but Mayor Duke Bennett says the shortfall is only temporary until the city receives state reimbursement. The retirees became concerned after the city's latest monthly financial report showed a $223,000 increase in the police pension fund deficit for March, taking the deficit balance to $954,000.

