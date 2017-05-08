Retired officers worried about pension shortfall
Some retired Terre Haute police officers are concerned about a growing deficit in the city's police pension fund, but Mayor Duke Bennett says the shortfall is only temporary until the city receives state reimbursement. The retirees became concerned after the city's latest monthly financial report showed a $223,000 increase in the police pension fund deficit for March, taking the deficit balance to $954,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|west t looking to get some head (Apr '15)
|4 min
|Randall Treash
|4
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|9 min
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|119
|Rallys rip off
|3 hr
|brandy
|4
|Jail Population
|3 hr
|isu
|1
|James Alexander Im coming looking for you tomor...
|4 hr
|BillysBuddy
|1
|News Flash! A Certain Aunt Had Words About Her ...
|4 hr
|stephenJc
|2
|Jack Tanner is a chomo?
|4 hr
|Sickofit
|8
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|5 hr
|LeBron is the King
|59
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Barfly
|80
|Mary Page up to no good
|12 hr
|Inmate
|26
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|iloveblackyogapants
|2,000
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC