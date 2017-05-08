Railroad officer shoots, wounds driver after Indiana chase
State police say the shooting happened after an Elkhart Police Department officer tried to stop a vehicle late Sunday for traffic violations. Police say a chase ended in the yard of a home in Elkhart County, where an officer from Norfolk Southern railroad assisted.
