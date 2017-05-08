Railroad officer shoots, wounds drive...

Railroad officer shoots, wounds driver after Indiana chase

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

State police say the shooting happened after an Elkhart Police Department officer tried to stop a vehicle late Sunday for traffic violations. Police say a chase ended in the yard of a home in Elkhart County, where an officer from Norfolk Southern railroad assisted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Page up to no good 10 min turd cutter 24
Jasmine jones 36 min Haha 3
News Terre Haute Recycles (Dec '07) 49 min For Real 7
Whats the deal with Indians owning gas stations... (Jan '12) 2 hr Mee 115
mike lane (Sep '13) 5 hr MEE 7
Danee Olson 5 hr Brooke 52
What happened to Bryce Rupska? (Apr '16) 5 hr Mary 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr iloveblackyogapants 2,000
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 12 hr sour grapes 78
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 13 hr Just Saying 52
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 08 at 11:00PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC