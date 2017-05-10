Rachel Leslie leaving SMWC, opening h...

Rachel Leslie leaving SMWC, opening her own business

45 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Rachel Leslie is leaving her position as vice president for external relations at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to start her own business. While her employment with the college comes to an end June 30, she will continue to work with and help advance the college in her new role, she said Wednesday.

