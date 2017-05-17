Puerto Rican Nationalist Oscar Lopez ...

Puerto Rican Nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera Is Released

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera gestures as he is released Wednesday from house arrest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after 36 years in custody. One of President Obama's last acts in office was to grant clemency to dozens of people, including Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THNLL an embarrassment 28 min duh 11
Any body know what happened to Jay wycoff 34 min Bugsydew 1
dainty dandelion-boutique out of business!!!! 1 hr Minda12e 2
Ashley Lindsey is with Boo's Husband Cody 1 hr Deena 1
who is eric throckmorton? (Jun '14) 2 hr Like I see it 19
News Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October 2 hr Duke defender 1
New " shoe store" at 7th & Hulman 2 hr truth 2
Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving 5 hr a321123bc 6
VCSC is racist 7 hr warrior strong 8
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders Tue have not seen the... 28
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 17 at 10:16AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC