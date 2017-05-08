Project focuses on safe park access
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSafer access: A national campaign aimed at improving safer access to parks is now underway, and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is participating and focusing on the access to Dewey Point in West Terre Haute. Not a safe way to get there: The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is participating in a national pilot program to help make routes to parks safer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|joe
|154
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|36 min
|Gonad
|61
|Sarah Scott I-step
|40 min
|granny
|7
|Retired officers worried about pension shortfall
|2 hr
|Gossett
|1
|Jerry Isles finally comes out of the closet
|2 hr
|Helen
|1
|Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/...
|4 hr
|Wondering
|10
|west t looking to get some head (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Randall Treash
|4
|Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Barfly
|80
|Mary Page up to no good
|17 hr
|Inmate
|26
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|iloveblackyogapants
|2,000
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC