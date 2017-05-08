Project focuses on safe park access

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSafer access: A national campaign aimed at improving safer access to parks is now underway, and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is participating and focusing on the access to Dewey Point in West Terre Haute. Not a safe way to get there: The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is participating in a national pilot program to help make routes to parks safer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.