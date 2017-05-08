Project focuses on safe park access

Project focuses on safe park access

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSafer access: A national campaign aimed at improving safer access to parks is now underway, and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is participating and focusing on the access to Dewey Point in West Terre Haute. Not a safe way to get there: The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is participating in a national pilot program to help make routes to parks safer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 6 min joe 154
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 36 min Gonad 61
Sarah Scott I-step 40 min granny 7
News Retired officers worried about pension shortfall 2 hr Gossett 1
Jerry Isles finally comes out of the closet 2 hr Helen 1
Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/... 4 hr Wondering 10
west t looking to get some head (Apr '15) 4 hr Randall Treash 4
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 14 hr Barfly 80
Mary Page up to no good 17 hr Inmate 26
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Mon iloveblackyogapants 2,000
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 09 at 11:27PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC