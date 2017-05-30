Police seek charges for damage of covered bridge
A Georgia man has been identified as the driver of a vehicle that damaged the overhead support beams of a Parke County Covered Bridge. Bobby L. Givens, 31, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, the Parke County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday.
