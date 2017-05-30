Police say missing Terre Haute woman ...

Police say missing Terre Haute woman located

Law enforcement agencies are trying to locate a Terre Haute woman who's been missing since May 21, when she was last seen in a local bar. Terre Haute city police said Tracy Smodilla, 46, has not contacted family or friends since that Sunday when she was last seen at the Teepee Tavern in the late afternoon or early evening.

