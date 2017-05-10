Police say homeowner fatally shot bur...

Police say homeowner fatally shot burglar during break-in

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Evansville police say officers were called to the neighborhood east of the southwestern Indiana city's downtown about 4 a.m. Sunday, where they found a 25-year-old man wounded with a gun underneath him. The man was taken to a hospital, where the county coroner's office says he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director 2 min Bitch 14
Baseball Coach Paul Barnes 8 min mayhsm 4
News James Comey fired as FBI director 14 min Quirky 2,343
Where do I find just one good woman? 35 min Dominos 10
Chelcie Decker 4 hr Curouis 1
Terre Haute officer post 4 hr ohmygosh 2
John Stadler's Barber Shop 5 hr Itsashame 3
Terry Ray finally busted for DWI 9 hr Hahs 9
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 22 at 10:59PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC