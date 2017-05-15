Plea deal filed in molestation case
Tribune-Star reports that:
A Terre Haute man accused of molesting five children for whom he was providing day care has pleaded guilty to avoid a trial. Kevin Ray Snapp, 47, was to go on trial Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6 where he faced 30 criminal counts for charges of child molesting and vicarious sexual conduct.
#1 12 hrs ago
He probably will slap on the wrist as usual, to many like him in government.
