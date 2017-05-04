Pennsylvania's Marcho Farms recalls m...

Pennsylvania's Marcho Farms recalls meat over E. coli scare

21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An eastern Pennsylvania business is recalling more than 5,600 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork because of concerns it may be tainted with a potentially deadly E. coli bacteria. The particular strain of bacteria that prompted the recall can cause diarrhea, dehydration and abdominal cramps, but can also cause a kind of kidney failure especially likely to affect children under 5 and older adults.

