Pennsylvania's Marcho Farms recalls meat over E. coli scare
An eastern Pennsylvania business is recalling more than 5,600 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork because of concerns it may be tainted with a potentially deadly E. coli bacteria. The particular strain of bacteria that prompted the recall can cause diarrhea, dehydration and abdominal cramps, but can also cause a kind of kidney failure especially likely to affect children under 5 and older adults.
|
