Parke jury convicts Kratzer of 2016 armed robbery

A Parke County jury has found a Terre Haute man guilty of the January 2016 armed robbery of the Montezuma Quick Stop minimart. Lewis Klayton Kratzer, 25, will be sentenced June 27 in Parke Circuit Court on convictions for armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.

