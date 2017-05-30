Owner says Three Mile Island plant to...

Owner says Three Mile Island plant to shut down in 2019

13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the United States' worst commercial nuclear power accident, said Monday that it will shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania. Exelon Corp.'s announcement comes after what it called more than five years of losses on the single-unit power plant and its recent failure in an auction to sell Three Mile Island's power into the regional grid.

