One in custody after police standoff ...

One in custody after police standoff ends peacefully

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Surrender: Thursday evening's standoff with an armed suspect at the intersection of 17th Street and Washington Avenue ended when the suspect placed his gun on the ground and was arrested by the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team. Peaceful resolution: Terre Haute Police Captain Ed Tompkins talks to the suspect of Thursday's standoff at 17th Street and Washington Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Scamihorn 16 min BoNice 2
Free shooting range 16 min BoNice 10
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 17 min BoNice 12
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... 21 min Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
Lacy & Red - Day's Inn 41 min Double Trouble 3
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr Pinstripes 1,983
Jerry Isles finally comes out of the closet. 2 hr Mayor Duke 3
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 4 hr master bedroom 14
Terre Haute Dope Heads 4 hr Adayintime 72
TH North Baseball 6 hr really 49
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC