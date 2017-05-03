One dead, one critical in train/truck collision near Fontanet
One person has died and another person was critically injured in a 5:15 a.m. train crash on Rio Grande Road near Fontanet. Sheriff Greg Ewing said the identities have not yet been released, but he said the male driver has died, and the female passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
|
