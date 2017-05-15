New regulations force closure of Duke...

New regulations force closure of Duke coal ponds in New Albany

Jim Thorp, Manager of Midwest Coal Combustion Geotechnical Engineering at Duke Energy, left, and Don Bryenton, Principal Engineer at ATC Associates in Indianapolis, show Sierra Club Executive Committee Member Jason Flickner a rendering and photographic plans for coal ash pond closure engineering at the Gallagher Generating Station in New Albany at a Duke Energy open house at Scribner Middle School on Monday. New EPA regulations will cause Duke Energy to close down coal ash ponds at the Gallagher Generating Station in New Albany.

