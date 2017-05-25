Modern Charm, Millie & Maude leaving ...

Modern Charm, Millie & Maude leaving downtown

Modern Charm and Millie & Maude are moving to 2971 Erie Canal Road [at Margaret Avenue] and have closed shop downtown on South Seventh Street. The businesses are merging into the same location, although the two shops will remain, said Yvette Morgan, Modern Charm owner.

