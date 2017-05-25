Modern Charm, Millie & Maude leaving downtown
Modern Charm and Millie & Maude are moving to 2971 Erie Canal Road [at Margaret Avenue] and have closed shop downtown on South Seventh Street. The businesses are merging into the same location, although the two shops will remain, said Yvette Morgan, Modern Charm owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
