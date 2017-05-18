Marshall: All tickets for Shelby Must...

Marshall: All tickets for Shelby Mustang drawing

1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

One luck winner may learn in June if they are the winner of a new 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby 350GT. The car is a major fundraiser for the Marshall, Illinois Pool Committee, which has a goal to raise $500,000 for a new community pool, projected to cost $3.5 million.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 19 at 10:32PM EDT

