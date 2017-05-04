Mark Bennett: 'May Fete' still holds big spot in Paris' heart after 90 years
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaLight show: Paris High School student Peyton Hughes practices one of the dance routines with classmates during preparation for May Fete on Sunday in Paris, Ill. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaDoing it for the seniors: Jessica Blair talks with underclassmen as they come up with a routine for May Fete during preparation for the annual high school event Sunday in Paris, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|38 min
|William Dale Math...
|1,984
|North/South Baseball game
|3 hr
|Jackass
|11
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|3 hr
|Boom
|16
|Cory Dowers
|4 hr
|AmandaS56
|5
|Free shooting range
|6 hr
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|11
|Retarded CSX. Blocking roads all day and train ...
|7 hr
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|4
|One in custody after police standoff ends peace...
|7 hr
|BoNice
|1
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|12 hr
|master bedroom
|14
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|12 hr
|Adayintime
|72
|TH North Baseball
|13 hr
|really
|49
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC