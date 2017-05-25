Man Who Allegedly Beat Woman Arrested While Hiding Under BedFriday,...
Thursday night around 9:45 pm Terre Haute Police were called to the 2300 block of 4th Ave about a domestic battery. Officers say that they found that 32 year old Michael C Beal had slapped the female victim which caused a verbal argument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office
|9 min
|Observer
|37
|JAMES DID what what IN MOTHER IN LAWS BUTT!!!
|14 min
|Bseb
|1
|People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr...
|30 min
|Litte Brother
|44
|The Verve thread deleted
|34 min
|Clear now
|4
|Amber Anderson
|38 min
|AMS
|2
|How do you get a job as a Vigo County Jailer
|1 hr
|Helpful
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Super Dan
|2,014
|terry ray
|5 hr
|elliott ness
|12
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC