Man Facing Multiple Charges After Taking Child Appears In...
There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Man Facing Multiple Charges After Taking Child Appears In.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:
Terre Haute, Ind A Terre Haute man accused of abducting his own daughter and beating the little girls mother made his first appearne in Vigo County Court Monday. Police say that Sunday afternoon, 22 year old James Denny got into an argument with the mother of his child and struck her.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
You don't know the whole story so don't judge this guy.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|food stampes
|7 min
|Dawn
|3
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|inbred Genius
|2,474
|Kevin Maddox??
|11 min
|Curious
|1
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|15 min
|_Zoey_
|5,274
|Should I nail my step daughter?
|15 min
|ewww
|18
|My name is James Alexander
|16 min
|James
|3
|Terre Haute officer post
|26 min
|uradouche
|10
|terry ray
|3 hr
|underage
|9
|WTHI Investigating Funeral Home Director
|8 hr
|Willy Dale Mathew
|16
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC