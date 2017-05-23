Man Facing Multiple Charges After Tak...

There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled Man Facing Multiple Charges After Taking Child Appears In.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Terre Haute, Ind A Terre Haute man accused of abducting his own daughter and beating the little girls mother made his first appearne in Vigo County Court Monday. Police say that Sunday afternoon, 22 year old James Denny got into an argument with the mother of his child and struck her.

Willy Dale Mathew

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
You don't know the whole story so don't judge this guy.
