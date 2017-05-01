Magnitude-6.2 earthquake rattles corn...

Magnitude-6.2 earthquake rattles corner of Canada, Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has rattled the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska. Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the shallow, early Monday quake struck about 30 miles northwest of the tiny Alaska town of Mosquito Lake and about 83 miles southwest of Whitehorse, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fire dept needs a huge budget cut 5 min Fire eater 2
congrats to Mayor Duke! 27 min Duke defender 1
TH North Baseball Hazing 29 min Parent baseball 2
Terre Haute North (May '15) 45 min Parent 73
Jail Location 56 min Sgt THPD 2
Duke Bennett and the police dept. 1 hr honey 2
How do the firemen spend all day on here making... 2 hr Wow 3
Terre Haute Dope Heads 3 hr Wish I could say ... 54
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 11 hr iloveblackyogapants 1,973
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC