Lunsford: 'The Grouchy Ladybug,' and other stories

Submitted Story time: Author-teacher Mike Lunsford and Rosedale Elementary School first-graders, dressed for pajama day, pose after hearing Lunsford read "The Grouchy Ladybug" to them. Submitted Story time: Author-teacher Mike Lunsford and Rosedale Elementary School first-graders, dressed for pajama day, pose after hearing Lunsford read "The Grouchy Ladybug" to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.