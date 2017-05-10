Lunsford: 'The Grouchy Ladybug,' and ...

Lunsford: 'The Grouchy Ladybug,' and other stories

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Submitted Story time: Author-teacher Mike Lunsford and Rosedale Elementary School first-graders, dressed for pajama day, pose after hearing Lunsford read "The Grouchy Ladybug" to them. Submitted Story time: Author-teacher Mike Lunsford and Rosedale Elementary School first-graders, dressed for pajama day, pose after hearing Lunsford read "The Grouchy Ladybug" to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Bryce Rupska? (Apr '16) 42 min Mary 12
Sexiest female bartender/waitress at a regular ... (Jun '12) 1 hr For real 71
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 2 hr For real 24
Jack Tanner is a chomo? 3 hr Sarah Switzer 6
Mike Soules and Jane Herman any one know about ... 4 hr DevilDriver1971 1
Child molester (Aug '15) 4 hr Keith Ball 25
North/South Baseball game 6 hr Baseball Parent 16
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 8 hr Fred 49
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr iloveblackyogapants 1,995
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC