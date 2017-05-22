Longest-serving James Bond star Roger...

Longest-serving James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89

This is a April 22, 1996 file photo of veteran British actor Roger Moore, poses for a portrait, in the Studio City section of Los Angeles. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.

