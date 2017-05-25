Local stores keeping eye on possible liquor law changes
Changes coming?: The Alcohol Code Revision Commission will recommend potential changes to who can sell cold beer and whether or not Sunday sales will become legal in Indiana.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeStocking up: Taylor Mohr refills a row of beer Friday at Mr. M's Liquors on 25th and College Avenue in Terre Haute. Changes coming?: The Alcohol Code Revision Commission will recommend potential changes to who can sell cold beer and whether or not Sunday sales will become legal in Indiana.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeStocking up: Taylor Mohr refills a row of beer Friday at Mr. M's Liquors on 25th and College Avenue in Terre Haute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Alt Right lies
|2,780
|Nasty A×s ANGEL SLUDER & jensen joy
|24 min
|You have no clue
|14
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons
|57 min
|Tim Corbin
|26
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|59 min
|YourMomsBox
|2,015
|Hamilton center hotties.
|59 min
|Todd
|2
|Crystal eva joann Daugherty
|2 hr
|Hituwithacan
|12
|Mayor Duke worried about being removed from office
|3 hr
|Observer
|37
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC