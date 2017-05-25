Local robotics team scores championship

Local robotics team scores championship

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Submitted photoTrophies: Team Storm members Claire, Devon and Trevor Langley won the Champion's Award at the FIRST LEGO League North American Open Championship held at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, last weekend. Submitted photoTeam: Last January, at the Southern Indiana FIRST LEGO League State Championship, in addition to coming in second place at the event, they also won the TOSS award for their commitment to spreading the ideals of FIRST and for sharing STEM principles with kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith Allen ball 4 min TyJ 1
Steven got it all 7 min He wanted me first 3
vixen at 6th ave 10 min igotalapdance 4
Sisters on 16th st! 11 min He wanted me first 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 12 min UMoronRaceMAKEWOR... 2,890
Best Lay in town? 26 min Lol 8
Crystal eva joann Daugherty 30 min Justwondering 18
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr sickofit 2,017
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 28 at 11:06AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,347,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC