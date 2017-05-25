Local robotics team scores championship
Submitted photoTrophies: Team Storm members Claire, Devon and Trevor Langley won the Champion's Award at the FIRST LEGO League North American Open Championship held at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, last weekend. Submitted photoTeam: Last January, at the Southern Indiana FIRST LEGO League State Championship, in addition to coming in second place at the event, they also won the TOSS award for their commitment to spreading the ideals of FIRST and for sharing STEM principles with kids.
