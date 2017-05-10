Lizton man charged with neglecting mother after she fell
A central Indiana man has been arrested after medics found his 80-year-old mother stuck to a mattress and covered with feces and urine. The 54-year-old Lizton man appeared in Hendricks Superior Court on Friday to face a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
|
