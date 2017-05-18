Little-known township schools fund dates back to 1785
The county is required by the federally enacted Congressional Township School Fund to report the fund's principal annually to the Indiana State Board of Accounts. The county had more than $8,100 in interest in 2016, with $2,200 distributed, leaving more than $5,800 in interest.
