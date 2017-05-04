Linton Man Arrested After Holding Kni...

Linton Man Arrested After Holding Knife To Woman's Throat

WBIW-AM Bedford

Linton Police arrested 29-year-old Adam Ellis on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. When Linton Police Detective Nicholas Yingling arrived on the scene he found Ellis standing in the doorway of the home and could hear a female crying.

