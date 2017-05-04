Linton Man Arrested After Holding Knife To Woman's Throat
Linton Police arrested 29-year-old Adam Ellis on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. When Linton Police Detective Nicholas Yingling arrived on the scene he found Ellis standing in the doorway of the home and could hear a female crying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dan tanoos did he get fired yet
|3 min
|Wondering
|7
|Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/...
|8 min
|Whatever
|3
|Big Mike
|10 min
|Whatever
|2
|Manpower people and employment plus.......... (Jun '11)
|15 min
|Pla
|81
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|18 min
|Adayintime
|72
|Sewage Bill
|21 min
|redd
|12
|TH North baseball hazjng
|23 min
|Parent
|7
|TH North Baseball
|1 hr
|really
|49
|One dead, one critical in train/truck collision...
|3 hr
|Lies
|5
|Sexiest woman in Terre Haute?
|7 hr
|SirMixALot
|13
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Public Education
|1,982
