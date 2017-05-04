King James Bible still the favorite a...

King James Bible still the favorite among Christians

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Photo provided by IUPUICo-editors of "The Bible in American Life" are, from left: Philip Goff, Peter J. Thuesen and Arthur E. Farnsley II. Christians are still favoring the King James version of the Bible, but they're also reading it outside of worship service, according to a survey by a trio of IUPUI researchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 min honey 1,994
Jeremy Fennell 12 min Hmmm 8
TH North Baseball 1 hr good grief 60
Jack Tanner is a chomo? 1 hr Wtf 4
News One dead, one critical in train/truck collision... 1 hr Michelle 43
News Terre Haute Recycles (Dec '07) 2 hr Duke defender 4
Neighborhood Thief in Blast 3 hr The fact finder 1
Terre Haute Dope Heads 17 hr Honestly 80
Sexiest woman in Terre Haute? 20 hr Lewd Act 23
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at May 07 at 12:58PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,840,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC