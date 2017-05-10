Jury selection begins in murder trial

Jury selection began Monday afternoon in the trial of a Terre Haute man accused in the 2013 stabbing death of another man on Dillman Street. Phillip A. Evans, 39, faces a charge of murder in Vigo Superior Court 6 for the death of Joshua Thomas, 27, outside a house in the 2600 block of Dillman Street on Dec. 31, 2013.

