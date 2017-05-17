Judge: Jail deal too ambiguous to approve
A federal judge Wednesday denied a joint stipulation that includes a timeline for construction of a new Vigo County Jail. In denying the request, Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, also declined to set fees in the suit between Vigo County officials and inmates of the county jail being represented by Indianapolis attorney Michael Sutherlin.
|
