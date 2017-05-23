Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education progress
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education progress.
Teachers unions favor "the economic interest" of adults and are standing in the way of progress in education, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said Tuesday. A "monolithic" and "homogenized" system is holding back school reform customized for students, Bush told about 300 people attending a national school choice summit sponsored by the American Federation for Children at the Westin Hotel in Indianapolis.
#1 14 hrs ago
Jen Bush is a flamin idiot who has been riding on his brother and idiot dads coat tails his whole life. Everyone should have walked out
